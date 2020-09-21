WASHINGTON, D.C. – Legislation cosponsored by Rep. Peter Welch, D – Vt., would extend deadlines on federal coronavirus relief funding until September next year.
Introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives last week, the measure would extend deadlines until September 2021, allowing states and organizations to continue tapping into CARES Act funding past the bill’s current December sunset.
Throughout the pandemic, everyone from nascent broadband districts and local businesses to homeless shelters and Vermont’s state government have stressed the $2.2 trillion CARES Act sunset too soon, limiting its use for recovering economically in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Longer term projects, like broadband extensions and housing projects, would take well past the CARES Act’s current December deadline to complete, those organizations have argued.
“Our state and local communities need help to get through this unprecedented and challenging time,” Welch wrote in a statement, “but implementing the changes needed to cope with the disruptions to our lives, work and communities caused by the coronavirus pandemic will take time.”
The CARES Act was a historically large stimulus bill intended to support the U.S. economy in the wake of numerous statewide shutdown orders for slowing the spread of COVID-19. Funds earmarked by the CARES Act were directed to everything from state governments and business relief to hospitals.
A measure for extending federal pandemic relief was previously included in the HEROES Act, a larger stimulus package passed by the U.S. House of Representatives earlier this year the U.S. Senate has yet to take up.
The bill extending the CARES Act’s deadline was cosponsored by Rep. Kendra Horn, D – Okla.