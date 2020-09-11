STOWE — Eileen Mary Mullowney married Michael Hyde Schindel Aug. 28 at the Trapp Family Lodge in Stowe.
Mullowney is an alumna of St. Michael's College class of 2012 and Burlington High School class of 2008. She is the daughter of Mary Jay and James Mullowney of Burlington. Mullowney works as a chartered personal accountant at Aon, a professional services firm.
Schindel graduated from the Florida Institute of Technology in 2003 and works at Hiscox, an insurance firm, at the company's Alabama location. He is the son of Mary Jean and Peter Schindel of Melbourne Beach, Florida.