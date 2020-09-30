As part of the ongoing integrated pest management approach to control sea lamprey in Lake Champlain, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announces a Water-use Advisory for the Winooski River in the towns of Winooski, Burlington, and Colchester, Vt. on Thursday, Oct. 1 at 6 a.m. when a 12-hr lampricide treatment begins.
River and lake areas in Milton and elsewhere throughout Chittenden and Franklin counties will also be affected throughout the month.
The State Department of Health advises that water in the affected area not be used for drinking, domestic use, fishing, swimming, irrigation, or livestock watering while under advisory. All affected areas are posted locally while the advisory is in effect.
An announcement that lifts the advisory will follow in 2-5 days when monitoring data show lampricide concentrations no longer exceed the State Department of Health’s advisory threshold. Descriptions of affected areas and the status of advisories can be found online at FWS.GOV/CHAMPLAINLAMPREY or by calling the hotline at (888) 596-0611.
Treatment and Advisory Updates:
Oct. 1 (6 a.m.): Winooski (Zone 1 - River) for the towns of Winooski, Burlington, and Colchester.
Oct. 1 (6 a.m.): Winooski (Zone 2 - Lake) for the towns of Burlington and Colchester.
Oct. 6 (7 a.m.): Missisquoi (Zone 1 - River, Swanton Dam to main stem/Dead Creek fork) for the towns of Swanton and Highgate.
Oct. 6 (Time N/A): Missisquoi (Zone 2 - River / SE Bay, Fork to main stem/Dead Creek mouths and southeast bay to US/CA border) for the town of Highgate.
Oct. 6 (Time N/A): Missisquoi (Zone 3 - SW Bay / Canada, US - Southwest Bay, CA - Border to Pike River) for the town of Swanton.
Oct. 13 (7 a.m.): LaPlatte (Zone 1 - River) for the town of Shelburne.
Oct. 13 (Time N/A): LaPlatte (Zone 2 - Lake) for the town of Shelburne.
Oct. 20 (7 a.m.): Lamoille (Zone 1 - River) for the towns of Milton and Colchester.
Oct. 20 (Time N/A): Lamoille (Zone 2 - Lake) for the towns of Milton, Colchester, and South Hero.