BURLINGTON – As Vermonters spend more time in the water this Fourth of July weekend and throughout the summer, state health officials are urging the public to learn what cyanobacteria blooms look like and try to avoid them.
Information on local reports of these blooms can be found on the Cyanobacteria Tracker at www.healthvermont.gov/tracking/cyanobacteria-tracker.
The tracker identifies reports as generally safe, low alert, or high alert. The most recent local high alert, according to the tracker, was at Fairfield Pond on June 18.
The Vermont Department of Health warns that cyanobacteria are tiny microorganisms that, under certain conditions, can multiply to create green or blue-green blooms on the water’s surface and produce toxins harmful to humans and animals.Swimming or wading in water with a cyanobacteria bloom may cause skin rashes, diarrhea, a sore throat, stomach problems or more serious health concerns, the health department said.
Avoid contact with water that looks like it has a cyanobacteria bloom and don’t let pets or livestock swim in or drink the water. The health department recommends that anyone who comes into contact with cyanobacteria should rinse off thoroughly as soon as possible and talk with a health care provider.
“By knowing what a bloom looks like, you’ll know when to stay out of the water,” Bridget O’Brien, a scientist with the Vermont Department of Health, said in a statement. “You can still have fun in the water — just find another place to swim or play.”
The health department welcomes reports of blooms from members of the public. Visit the Cyanobacteria Tracker at www.healthvermont.gov/tracking/cyanobacteria-tracker. and click Report a Cyanobacteria Bloom.