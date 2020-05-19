I-89 bridge vtrans img

Bridges 76 North and South over Bay Road, before construction.

 Courtesy of Vt. Agency of Transportation

From Wednesday through Friday, one lane in both north and southbound directions of I-89 between Exits 16 and 17 will be closed for construction.

Last year around this time, the Vt. Agency of Transportation (VTrans) began a bridge rehabilitation project to replace parts of four bridges on I-89—bridge 76 and 77, north and south, respectively. 

From May 20-22, VTrans crews will complete final inspection of bridge replacements. Motorists can expect single lane closures north and southbound between Exits 16 and 17 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information visit the VTrans Construction Update website.

