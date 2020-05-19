From Wednesday through Friday, one lane in both north and southbound directions of I-89 between Exits 16 and 17 will be closed for construction.
Last year around this time, the Vt. Agency of Transportation (VTrans) began a bridge rehabilitation project to replace parts of four bridges on I-89—bridge 76 and 77, north and south, respectively.
From May 20-22, VTrans crews will complete final inspection of bridge replacements. Motorists can expect single lane closures north and southbound between Exits 16 and 17 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information visit the VTrans Construction Update website.