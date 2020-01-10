A Colchester man has been charged with driving under the influence after sliding off of the road on Thursday night.
According to Vermont State Police (VSP), David R. King, 39, of Colchester, was traveling north on I-89 in Williston at around 11:18 p.m. when his car left the roadway.
Officers dispatched to the scene found him asleep in the driver's sleep, uninjured.
VSP reports the officers determined King had been operating while under the influence, but did not say what evidence they have of King's impairment.
King was arrested, processed and released with a citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court on March 10 to answer the charge against him.