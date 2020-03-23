WATERBURY, Vt. – The Vermont State Police (VSP) are asking residents across the state to spend a few moments every evening to cheer on area health care workers responding to the current COVID-19 pandemic.
In a now widely shared social media post with the hash tag #solidarityat8, VSP asked Vermonters to, every day at 8 p.m., “go to on your balcony or open your windows, and cheer for the health care workers on the front lines of this pandemic.”
VSP also said in their post that individuals can “just spend a few moments in thought.”
As of Monday afternoon, VSP's post had been shared nearly 650 times over Facebook.