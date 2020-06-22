Vermont State Police (VSP) arrested Colchester resident Anthony Notaro in the early hours of June 21 for Driving Under the Influence (DUI) #1.
While patrolling the I-89 area of the Winooski River Bridge Safety Corridor shortly after 2 a.m, a trooper with the VSP Williston Barracks reportedly observed a vehicle commit multiple violations and subsequently conducted a motor vehicle stop near Mile Marker 91 in Colchester.
VSP says the trooper identified the operator as Notaro, 28, and concluded that the driver had been operating under the influence of alcohol upon investigation. Notaro was arrested without incident and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing.
At the conclusion of processing, Notaro was released into the custody of a sober adult with a criminal citation to appear before Chittenden County Superior Court to answer to the charge of DUI #1.