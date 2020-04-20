MONTPELIER – The Vermont State College System (VSCS)’s board of trustees has agreed to delay voting on a controversial proposal to close three state college campuses to make up for financial struggles exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a statement, the chair of VSCS’s board of trustees, J. Churchill Hindes, said the board’s meeting Monday night, when an initial vote was scheduled, would only be “informational in nature.”
“I have listened to my colleagues on the board and want to give them time to consider the very significant decisions we have to make,” Hindes said in a statement.
On Friday, VSCS’s chancellor, Jeb Spaulding, proposed the closure of Northern Vermont University (NVU)’s Lyndon and Johnson campuses, moving the school’s programming to Castleton University.
The proposal would also close Vermont Technical College (VTC)’s Randolph Center campus and consolidate VTC at the school’s Williston campus.
In total, the proposal was expected to cut 500 jobs from the state college system and would remove schools from rural communities where the schools were among the largest employers.
When Spaulding announced the proposal, he said the state college system was facing a $10 million deficit this year due to the financial pressures of the COVID-19 pandemic, with more than half of that lost revenue attributed to returning tuition to students when the schools switched to remote learning.
According to VSCS, the system was projected to run out of operational funding by mid-June.
Spaulding said the colleges were expecting an even deeper deficit at the start of the coming school year, with overall enrollment expected to decline between 15 and 20 percent, and a projected deficit of $12 million.
Already, VSCS’s finances were widely regarded as “fragile,” with the schools facing stagnant enrollment for years before the COVID-19 pandemic.
They’re challenges that aren’t unique to VSCS either, with several schools closing last year as their finances ran dry under pressure from declining enrollment.
The University of Vermont has also sounded the alarm for financial support, requesting $25 million from the state to help weather the COVID-19 pandemic.
The proposal drew widespread opposition over the weekend, spurring votes of no confidence in Spaulding from NVU’s alumni association and opposition from leaders in both houses of the Vermont legislature and from Gov. Phil Scott and Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman.
Protestors opposed to the proposed closures paraded through Montpelier Monday as Scott presented his regular update on the state’s response to COVID-19, and several Facebook groups have sprung up in opposition to Spaulding’s proposal.
In a VSCS statement, Spaulding said the system was “happy that we will have an opportunity to engage with the governor and legislature,” but emphasized the urgency behind the debate.
“The recommendations I have laid out are an attempt to avoid a catastrophic result for Vermonters’ access to higher education and reposition the entire system for the future,” Spaulding said. “I must emphasize we cannot wait to act until after the completion of a long deliberation – as some have suggested.”
“In addition to the inevitable financial consequences, the result would be that students may forgo their education with us… and staff will seek more reliable employment elsewhere,” he continued. “We will find ourselves in a vicious and unending cycle of decline.”
Hindes shared Spaulding’s urgency.
“Delayed action increases the profound financial risks facing all four VSCS colleges and universities,” Hindes said. “Those risks grow daily. We simply do not have the funds to afford a protracted discussion and debate.”