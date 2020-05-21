Vermont Student Assistance Corp. has announced it has awarded over $1.4 million in scholarships to graduating high school seniors to continue their education after high school.
Six Essex High School seniors, five Milton High School seniors, and 14 Colchester High School received scholarships.
In addition to the scholarships for high school seniors, VSAC also awarded over $4.6 million in scholarships to college students returning to school this fall.
At Colchester High School, 14 seniors will receive $19,000 in scholarships: Hannah Carpentier; Jordan Couture; Samuel Crowley; George Cummings; Alexis Cruickshank; Charles Cusson-Ducharme; Sierra Davis; Risthika Gurung; Nathan Lamphere; Jessica Laquerre; Thomy Mwali; Yacouba Ouattara; Lillie Reid and Elena Sasso.
Six seniors at Essex High School received $12,100 in scholarships: Allura Garciabuckler; Ines Horozovic; Dylan Jenot; Jason Smith; Emma Whitney and Nathan Wu.
Five Milton High School seniors William Devers, Alexis Drown, Karen Hamilton, Alex Landry and Megan Rippie will receive a total of $21,550 in scholarships.
VSAC administers 150 scholarships on behalf of state organizations, the federal government, civic groups, and individuals. Scholarships range from $500 to $12,500 and many are renewable for up to four years.
Scholarships—like grants—are financial aid that does not need to be paid back; however, scholarships, unlike grants, are competitive, meaning that eligible applicants vie for a limited number of awards. Scholarships are typically based on factors unique to each scholarship, including residency, degree program or major, academic achievement, extracurricular activities, and in some cases, financial need.
In total, VSAC awarded 800 scholarships to 583 graduating seniors.