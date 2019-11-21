United Way of Northwest Vermont’s mobile-friendly Volunteer Connection connects you to hundreds of local volunteer needs. Search by age, date, county, interests or causes that are important to you. Stay connected to community needs. Go to https://unitedwaynwvt.galaxydigital.com/.
PHONATHON – COTS is gearing up for its Phonathon 2019 and is recruiting volunteers to serve as callers and in the mailroom. Join the fun any evening from December 2nd through 11th, from 5:30-8 p.m. Dinner is served at 5 p.m., and there is a brief orientation. All calls are made to current COTS supporters. Enjoy raffles, refreshments, and the excitement of seeing immediate results. Contact Reagan Murphy at 864-7402, Ext. 207, or email reaganm@cotsonline.org.
RIDE WITH THE KIDS – Good News Garage’ Ready to Go program works with the Vermont Department for children and families to provide rises to children to and from daycares. Rides are available weekdays between 6 and 10 a.m. and 2 and 5:30 p.m. Volunteers are needed in Burlington to assist children entering and exiting the vehicle, securing them in car seats, entertaining, and walking children into and out of their daycares. Choose a day and time that works for you, and enjoy the ride. Contact Amanda Allen at 864-3667 or email aallen@goodnewsgarage.org.
GATHER A GROUP – ReStore is searching for winter volunteer groups of 5 to 15 people, age 16 and older, for full or half-day shifts. No experience is needed, and they’re open 7 days a week. Businesses, community groups, faith congregations, and groups of friends…all are welcome. Contact Allison DeVoe at 318-7533 or email adevoe@vermonthabitat.org.
EXERCISE LEADERS – United Way of Northwest Vermont’s RSVP program is looking for volunteers to lead weekly Bone Builders classes to help participants prevent or reverse the negative effects of osteoporosis. The program consists of a warm-up, balance exercises, arm and leg exercises, and a cool down with stretching. Teaching a one-hour class just twice a week will increase your muscular strength, balance and bone density while also introducing you to some great new people. One day certification. Come and bring a friend! Contact Danielle Williams at 861-7821 or email daniellew@unitedwaynwvt.org.
HOP ON THE EXPRESS – Ronald McDonald House Charities invites volunteers to join the fun aboard the 2019 Jingle Bell Express on November 30th and/or December 1st. Volunteers can serve as ticket takers, car captain and car elves, character actors, station runners, clean-up crew, and more. Help create some magical moments for the holiday season. Click this link to register: https://files.constantcontact.com/832ba9b9001/3b86ad34-e0d9-408a-b790-5f90647060c4.pdf
PREPARE AND SHARE A HOLIDAY MEAL – Dismas House in Burlington and in Winooski is looking for volunteers to cook a portion of their Thanksgiving or Christmas meal and then join residents at the holiday table. A great opportunity for those with no holiday plans or for small families who want to share a meal with an appreciative group. In Burlington, contact Zoe Bishop at 658-0318 or email zoe@dismasofvt.org. In Winooski, contact Sue Drollette at 655-0300 or email sue@dismasofvt.org.
FEED THE PETS – Franklin County Animal Rescue is in need of volunteers to provide morning animal care to help the animals get ready for the day. Tasks include preparing and feeding, keeping spaces clean, socializing with the animals, etc. Children under age 15 are welcome to accompany an adult. Choose a shift from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday through Friday. Contact Hadley Shannon at 524-9650 or email volunteer@fcarpets.org.