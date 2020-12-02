HUNTINGTON — For over 40 years, the Purinton family has been selling maple products and Christmas trees in Huntington. Located on Pond Road, just a 10 minute drive from Interstate 89’s Exit 11, Purinton Family Maple is entering its busiest season.
“This time of year is pretty hectic. It’s an all hands on deck kind of thing,” Austin Purinton, the son of Purinton Maple’s founder, Peter Purinton, said.
Austin said his parents, siblings and cousins all have a role to play — whether that be helping customers in the shop, making the maple candy or staffing the tree farm on weekends.
For the Purinton’s, each year has begun the same since Peter bought the sugarbush in Huntington in 1979, with the tapping of trees for maple syrup in late February. When the sugaring season ends in May, Christmas trees are planted and firewood is cut throughout the summer.
In the fall, the family is busy selling sugaring equipment to other area producers. Year-round, they are staffing the farm store and shipping out syrup to those who ordered online.
“It’s one of those types of businesses that just flows well together,” Austin said.
Despite the pandemic, Purinton Maple has stayed busy in 2020, though its sources of revenue were different. Due to so many local restaurants being closed or opting for take-out this year, Purinton saw a decrease in the number of orders from the service industry.
“But that being said, our website has been double what it was last year,” Austin said. “We're still getting rid of around the same amount of syrup, it’s just going through different markets.”
Purinton Family Maple is a supplier for Lawson's Finest Liquids, which is currently using the farm's maple in one of its special brews, the Maple Brown Ale.
Here's how to visit and what to do while you're there:
Cut-your-own tree: To the east of Pond Road, up the hillside and beyond, Christmas trees are lined up tall and straight like a platoon of toy soldiers.
Austin said his father planted the farm’s first Christmas trees in 1990. Those first spruces and firs were ready to be cut in 1996. Now the family buys transplants that are three to five-years-old, and cares for them all summer long.
“We’ve got a really nice crop of trees this year,” Austin said. “A lot of trees are up to ten feet tall.”
All of the trees this season are Balsam Firs. Saws, twine and sleds to take your tree from the field to your car are available. Masks and social distancing are required and leashed dogs are allowed.
“This past weekend showed us that the rest of the season is going to be great,” Austin said. “Cutting down a tree is a happy thing to do. It's part of the Christmas experience. People want to get out of the house and this is one of the things you can safely do.”
Try the maple cotton candy: After your tree is cut and wrapped, head to the outdoor hut for a maple goodie. Austin said the family’s maple cotton candy is their best seller, but hard maple candy, maple sugar and syrup are also available.
Visit the farm store: Open daily from the shop offers a plethora of homemade maple products, like cream, candy and sugar. The family's syrup, which is sold in a variety of sizes and grades, is boiled over a wood fire, which they say enhances the flavor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.