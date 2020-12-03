This school year, the Vermont Brain Bee (VBB) presents the Virtual Brain Club, a weekly series of neuroscience sessions featuring prominent neuroscientists from around the state. The VBB is a day of neuroscience exploration and competition for Vermont high school students at the University of Vermont each February. This event will take place virtually on Feb. 13, 2021.
Every Tuesday, these sessions are a free, one-hour helping of the weird, wacky, and fascinating world of your brain, from sleep to memory, movement and sleep. The aim is to make neuroscience accessible and relevant to everyone. For interested students, the sessions can be an essential resource to prepare for the Vermont Brain Bee -- taking place in February -- and an amazing way to meet like-minded teens.
VBB are incredibly excited to promote its December sessions, both of which feature neuropsychologists Dr. Feyza Basoglu and Dr. Sharon Leech. The Dec. 8 and 15 sessions will feature both an in-depth look at brain disorders and an interactive case study for students to diagnose. Session 9 covers childhood and psychiatric disorders, while session 10 will dive into the symptoms of injury and addiction. Dr. Basoglu and Dr. Leech will return for the February Brain Bee to run the case presentation exploration session.
Sessions are facilitated by Lisa Bernardin, VBB coordinator, and Theresa Christiansen, VBB intern, and are run via Zoom. VBB's goal with these presentations is to provide a virtual science opportunity for those who have lost them due to COVID-19 and to grow a love for science among students from diverse areas of the state. VBB has seen growing numbers since it began in September -- with nearly 40 at a recent session -- and welcomes all interested high school students, regardless of their previous neuroscience experience. VBB also highly encourages attendees to consider participating in the Vermont Brain Bee and to spread awareness of the program to their schools and peers.
Each session requires a free registration in advance. Register now on the front page of vermontbrainbee.com.
Key Dates:
December 8, 2020: Session #9 Childhood and Psychiatric Disorders 3:45-5 p.m.
December 15, 2020: Session #10 Injury and Addiction 3:45-5 p.m.
February 13, 2021: 12th Annual Vermont Brain Bee
Visit vermontbrainbee.com to learn more about the programs and your incredible brain. Contact vermontbrainbee@gmail.com with any questions.
