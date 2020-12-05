COLCHESTER – Green Mountain Power (GMP) is alerting customers about a sudden increase in scam calls. The scammers claim to be from GMP and demand immediate payment and threaten to cut off power.
GMP says that local power company would never do that. If you receive a call like that, just hang up -- it is a scam.
Customers let GMP know about the scam calls Saturday, wanting to make sure other customers were alerted to the fake calls. Dozens of customers reported the scam calls, indicating more customers may have been targeted.
Customers are urged to remember that if they get a call like this, they should hang up. Also:
- Do not provide payment or personal information
- Do not engage with the caller
- Do not call back that number
Call GMP Customer Service at 888-835-4672 to report the call and any details about it, including the number it came from, the caller’s name, and what the caller said.
Customers are also encouraged to report this scam to the Vermont Attorney General’s Consumer Assistance Program at 800-649-2424 (in state), 802-656-3183, or online at ago.vermont.gov/cap/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.