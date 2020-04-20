WATERBURY, Vt. — Vermonters who receive 3SquaresVT, Vermont’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), will receive the maximum benefit for their household size in April and May.
Households already getting the maximum 3SquaresVT benefit or a zero benefit will not get an increase, the Dept. of Children and Families (DCF) said in a statement issued Monday. Everyone else will receive an increase equal to the difference between their original benefit and the maximum monthly benefit for their household size, which are:
- 1 person = $194
- 2 people = $355
- 3 people = $509
- 4 people = $646
- 5 people = $768
- Each additional person = +$146
“Vermonters are facing economic hardship and food insecurity because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said DCF Commissioner Ken Schatz. “This higher benefit will help make sure they can get the food they need.”
3SquaresVT households don’t need to do anything to get the increased benefit. If eligible, they’ll receive the increase automatically. The first will be on April 21, for those with a benefit card, or April 22 by direct deposit or check. In May, the additional benefit will arrive on May 16, for those who use an electronic benefit card or on May 19 by direct deposit or check.