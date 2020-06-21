MONTPELIER – Vermont’s unemployment rate fell from April’s record highs to 12.7 percent in May as businesses gradually reopened amid the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing economic fallout, according to a Dept. of Labor (DOL) report.
May’s updated unemployment rate brought Vermont below the national average of 13.3 percent, but still points to the staggering impact the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent gubernatorial orders to close most public spaces and businesses to manage the disease’s spread had on Vermont’s economy.
According to DOL, May still saw tens of thousands of Vermonters on unemployment despite more than 6,000 residents of the Green Mountain State returning to work amid a reopening economy and 14,800 residents no longer receiving unemployment.
In a press release issued by the state’s labor department, Vermont’s labor commissioner Michael Harrington said employment gains had been seen across the economy, with employees returning to the construction, manufacturing, retail and hospitality sectors at least partially reopened in April and May.
“While the May numbers show a positive change from the prior month, we are still in the middle of a global pandemic that is significantly impacting Vermont’s economy,” Harrington wrote in a statement.
“That’s why it’s so important for the public and business communities to follow the safety guidelines and required protocols,” he continued, “so we can continue getting businesses open and people back to work as quickly as possible.”
In the months before the COVID-19 pandemic came to Vermont, the state’s unemployment rate was among the lowest in the country, sitting at 2.4 percent in February as state officials bemoaned a worker shortage and called the low levels of unemployment one of Vermont’s largest economic barriers.
By April, Vermont was among the state’s with the highest unemployment rates at a record 16.5 percent, with tens of thousands calling into a logjammed labor department to access expanded unemployment benefits the department struggled to process amid the statewide economic shutdown.
In Northwest Vermont, the unemployment rate topped out at 15.8 percent in Franklin County and skipped to 17.5 percent in the nearby Grand Isle County, before falling to 11.8 percent and 12.5 percent in May as businesses were allowed to reopen in-person services under strict public health limitations.
Vermont’s most populous county and the center of the state’s only metropolitan area, Chittenden County, saw its unemployment rate grow to 14.2 percent in April before sliding to 11.4 percent in May, according to the Vermont labor department’s latest jobs report.
Some parts of the state, like Rutland County and the tourism-heavy Lamoille County, saw their unemployment rates surge well past 20 percent amid the governor’s economic shutdown before falling in May.