MONTPELIER – The Vermont Supreme Court has upheld the series of school mergers ordered under Act 46, declaring the state’s implementation of the controversial law constitutional in a Friday decision.
In a split decision, a majority of the court agreed the State Board of Education was acting legally under Act 46 and its amending Act 49 when it ordered a spate of school consolidations under the law, finding the implementation of the law did not run afoul of Vermont’s constitution or any other existing statute.
“We conclude that the Agency’s and Board’s implementation of the law was consistent with the challenged Acts and other statutes in Title 16, did not result from an unlawful delegation of authority, and did not violate any other constitutional provisions,” the court wrote in its decision.
Passed in 2015, Act 46 was designed to encourage – and later mandate – the consolidation of neighboring Vermont school districts in order to “maximize efficiencies” within school governance and promote equity in light of declining enrollment and changing demands placed on Vermont’s schools.
While districts were encouraged under the law to voluntarily merge, Act 46 and its amending Act 49 warned that districts not merging voluntarily could still face state orders to merge if education officials believed a merger under Act 46’s guidelines could better meet the law’s equity and efficiency goals.
Once the State Board of Education issued orders to merge for more than 40 schools under the plan, several dozen Vermont school boards and a handful of Vermont residents and municipal bodies filed a suit declaring those mergers unconstitutional and in possible violation of Act 46 itself.
In their decision Friday, three of the Vermont Supreme Court’s five judges upheld the state education board’s plan as in keeping with both Act 46 and with existing Vermont statute, writing the board “reasonably interpreted” Acts 46 and 49 when it issued its plan.
The court also agreed the state board had been constitutionally delegated its authority to merge school districts when the Vermont General Assembly passed Act 46, defeating merger opponents’ charge the board’s powers to order the consolidation of school districts under Act 46 were unconstitutional.
A dissenting opinion penned by the Vermont Supreme Court associate justice Harold Eaton, Jr., and agreed to by associate justice William Cohen found the board’s ordered mergers had violated Act 46 by calling for school consolidations “where possible and practicable” rather than “where necessary.”
By doing so, Eaton wrote, the State Board of Education’s merger plan “violates the intent of the statute and puts at risk the voices of small towns in the future education of their children.”
“When small districts are involuntarily merged, their votes are diluted and they lose control over education in their towns,” Eaton wrote. “This is contrary to our history and to the express provisions of Act 46, which require a necessity finding.”
The court’s ruling in the state’s favor puts to rest more than a year of court battles over Vermont’s controversial school consolidation law.
Among the plaintiffs charging Act 46’s implementation as unconstitutional were several now defunct school boards in Franklin County representing districts forcibly merged under the law, as well as the selectboards of Franklin and Montgomery and a handful of Montgomery residents.
Following oral arguments last year, a lower court judge had concluded the state's merger orders were constitutional and aligned with Act 46.
While most Franklin County school districts had been involved in a merger under Act 46, only two districts – the Maple Run Unified School District and the first iteration of the Northern Mountain Valley (NMV) district – had formed voluntarily following voter approval from their respective communities.
Under the law, the Missisquoi Valley School District and the Enosburgh – Richford Unified Union School District had been formed through the State Board of Education’s orders. The board’s orders also saw school districts from Sheldon and Montgomery merged into the newly formed NMV school district.
Only the districts constituting the Franklin West Supervisory Union ultimately remained independent of one another under the state board's orders.
In a statement issued by the Agency of Education Friday evening, Vermont’s education secretary Dan French said the court’s decision “bookends what’s been more than a five-year process going back to when the law passed in 2015.”
“While it may not be the outcome some districts wanted, I hope they can move forward under these new structures to achieve greater equity and value for students, parents, voters and taxpayers,” French said. “The Agency remains a partner to you in reaching these goals.”