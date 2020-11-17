2020 hunting licenses must be purchased to hunt or fish until then
Free Vermont state-recognized tribal citizen hunting and fishing licenses will become available in January 2021, according to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.
The department issued a reminder that state-recognized tribal citizens must purchase 2020 licenses if they want to go hunting and fishing before January, and that they may obtain a free, permanent license when those become available in January.
Beginning Jan. 1, 2021, the department may issue to a certified citizen of a Native American Indian tribe recognized by the state, upon application and receipt of a current and valid tribal identification card, a free, permanent fishing license or, if the applicant qualifies for a hunting license, a free, permanent combination hunting and fishing license. Additional licenses, permits and add-on tags are not included.
Applicants must provide the following:
• Abenaki Hunting and Fishing License Tribal Certification form certified
by the appropriate tribal official
• Copy of current and valid tribal identification card
• Vermont Sporting License Application
• Proof of a previous hunting license from any state or province of Canada, or hunter safety card if requesting a hunting and fishing combination license.
If the applicant has held a hunting license previously but is unable to locate a copy, a license affidavit form may be included with the license application.
Vermont Fish and Wildlife will provide the information and forms on its website, vtfishandwildlife.com, in mid-December.
