MONTPELIER - Students of the four colleges comprising the Vermont State Colleges System (VSCS) will not see a tuition increase for the 2021-2022 academic year, VSCS officials said Tuesday.
According to a statement from VSCS, the board voted Monday to implement the tuition freeze.
Here’s what VSCS Chancellor Sophie Zdatny said about the decision:
“The Vermont State Colleges System institutions – Castleton University, the Community College of Vermont, Northern Vermont University, and Vermont Tech—serve more Vermont students than all other institutions of higher education in the state combined. 83% of our students are Vermonters, and 57% of our undergraduate Vermonters are first-generation college students. Our top strategic priorities include ensuring we are affordable and accessible to the Vermonters we serve.
The ongoing public health pandemic has had a tremendous financial impact on students and their families. The tuition freeze announced today is a critical investment in our commitment to our students. This means that all students –undergraduate, graduate, those continuing their education, and those taking just one or two classes will not see an increase in their tuition next year.”
In her statement, Zdatny referenced the financial challenges VSCS has faced this year.
“There is no doubt that the Vermont State Colleges are in a tough financial position this year; however, our first priority is ensuring a Vermont State Colleges education remains accessible to and affordable for our students,” Zdatny said.
VSCS proposed in April closing three college campuses to make up for the financial impacts the COVID-19 pandemic on the state’s higher education system.
VSCS sought to consolidate Northern Vermont University’s two campuses in Lyndon and Johnson into Castleton University and to close Vermont Technical College’s Randolph campus. The proposal brought attention to the system’s financial difficulty, and VSCS in September received $56.1 million in state funding, which include $30 million in annual base funding, $23.8 million in emergency funding to stabilize the colleges, and $2.3 million from the Coronavirus Relief Fund for workforce training.
“Our students depend on us and we will not close our budget gap on their backs, Zdatny said. “Freezing tuition right now as students and families face grave economic uncertainty is the right thing to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.