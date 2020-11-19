The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department (VFWD) has announced that it is now accepting applications for its 2021 Watershed Grants Program.
These grants are dedicated to projects that protect, restore, and enhance the state’s lakes, streams, rivers, and ponds, including Vermonters’ abilities to understand and enjoy such watersheds. They are available to municipalities, local and regional government agencies, sporting clubs, non-profit organizations, and water-related citizen groups. Projects that aim to directly protect or restore fish and aquatic wildlife habitats are strongly encouraged to apply.
Applications are due no later than Feb. 5, 2021 and can be found at dec.vermont.gov/water-investment/cwi/grants/co-opportunities. VFWD wants applicants to note that the process has changed from past years.
For 2021, $60,000 is available to fund three categories of projects:
Education and outreach, with a maximum of $5,000 available for a project.
Planning, assessment, inventory, and monitoring, with a maximum of $3,500 available for a project.
On-the-ground implementation, with a maximum of $10,000 available for a project.
Funding the grant program are sales of the Vermont Conservation License Plate. Those can be purchased by filling out the application found at dmv.vermont.gov/sites/dmv/files/documents/VD-154-Conservation_Plate_App_0.pdf.
"When Vermonters purchase a Conservation License Plate, they're helping protect healthy streams and lakes as well as conserving wildlife and important habitats for future generations," said Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Louis Porter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.