BURLINGTON – The Vermont Dept. of Health announced this week that, for the first time since 2014, the number of opioid-related fatalities have declined in Vermont.
According to preliminary data from the state’s health department, 111 Vermonters died in 2019 due to opioid misuse – 15 percent below the 130 deaths attributed to opioid misuse in 2018.
In a statement from Vermont’s health department, health commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said “the news was welcome, but still sobering,” writing, “Our strategies to meet this public health challenge are making a difference… but even a single death tied to opioid use is too many.”
“Each person is a friend, family member and loved one, and we owe it to them to keep making progress,” Levine said.
According to the health department, five people living in Franklin County had died due to opioid misuse in 2019 – the smallest number of opioid-related fatalities reported by the department since 2012.
Fentanyl was present in four of the five reported opioid-related deaths in 2019, and two of those five deaths reported in 2019 involved prescription opioids, according to the health department’s preliminary data.
There were no reported opioid-related deaths in Grand Isle County in 2019.
Health officials attributed the decline in opioid-related fatalities to state-encouraged efforts intended to make medication-assisted treatment, where medication is used to help control an addiction while the addiction is treated, and the overdose-blocking medication naloxone – better known as Narcan – more readily available.
Officials also attributed the decline to safe drug disposal efforts, syringe service programs, community-level organizing and partnerships, and the state’s network of recovery centers and tertiary providers making up Vermont’s “hub and spoke” treatment system that’s since been adopted by other states.
According to the health department, more than 9,000 Vermonters currently access medication-assisted treatment services in Vermont.
In both a health department statement and in comments made during a press conference Wednesday, state officials stressed the decline in opioid-related deaths, while “significant,” didn’t spell the end of the longstanding opioid epidemic.
“It’s not a battle won,” Levine said during a press conference on Wednesday. “The goal has always been to keep people with opioid abuse disorder alive.”
“The opioid epidemic is one where it is difficult to celebrate progress because it remains a significant challenge that greatly impacts far too many Vermont families,” Gov. Phil Scott wrote in a statement.
“However, it is important to pause and recognize incremental gains so that we continue to move in the right direction,” Scott continued. “Vermont has been a leader in this fight for years, and this important work will continue.”
According to preliminary data from the health department, fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid pain reliever, remained the “primary driver” in opioid-related fatalities, with the department reporting fentanyl was present 95 of the 111 noted deaths in 2019.
In 2018, fentanyl was present in 100 of the 130 reported deaths related to opioid misuse.
Cocaine is also increasingly prevalent in the opioid-related deaths, with the health department reporting that cocaine was present in almost half of all opioid-related deaths reported in 2019.
Deaths attributed to heroin declined in 2019, falling from 69 reported deaths in 2018 to 37 in 2019.
After dipping slightly in 2013, opioid-related fatalities in Vermont have grown with each subsequent year since 2014, a trend seen across the U.S. as the opioid epidemic deepened.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 70,000 Americans died in 2017 due to opioid misuse, with an average of 130 Americans dying every day from an opioid overdose.
With the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting social distancing mandates intended to prevent the disease’s spread potentially making treatment harder to access, Vermont has launched an online portal for referring residents to treatment services at https://vthelplink.org/.
More information on Vermont’s experience with the opioid epidemic is available online at https://www.healthvermont.gov/opioids.