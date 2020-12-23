MONTPELIER — The state Public Utility Commission (PUC) on Tuesday reinstated a temporary ban on involuntary utility disconnections on occupied properties following a petition from Vermont Legal Aid.
As COVID-19 continues to affect the state and national economy, and amid a recent surge in cases of the virus, the commission decided to partially grant Vermont Legal Aid and the Department of Public Service’s request, and will reimpose a ban on utility disconnection through March 31, 2021, according to the order from the commission. This date coincides with the end date of the commission’s annual enhanced requirements for winter disconnections.
The orders covers customers of natural gas, electricity and landline telecommunications.
Gov. Phil Scott thanked the commission for its ruling.
“As we head into winter while still facing a global pandemic and its economic impacts, we all need to look out for our neighbors and ensure we protect the most vulnerable. I’m proud that the state’s utility regulators have joined in that effort,” Scott said.
In its order resuming the ban, the commission acknowledged “the pandemic has been worsening in Vermont, and additional measures are needed to protect the health and finances of our citizens.”
“We find that reintroducing a temporary disconnection moratorium now will help ameliorate some of the financial pressure on Vermonters caused by the pandemic,” the commission stated.
While the order provides some relief for Vermonters heading into the winter months, the commission is also “strongly encouraging utility customers to continue working with their utilities to put in place payment agreements that help utility customers avoid building up unmanageable past-due balances” to prepare for the moratorium’s end.
The order calls for utilities to file information on customer arrearages and levels of payment agreements by March 1, 2021.
The commission originally enacted a moratorium on March 18 in response to financial strain on households from the spring surge in the pandemic. That temporary order was further extended until Oct. 15, although that was later lifted in order to allow utilities to address arrearages with customers, and replaced with more stringent customer protections, according to the commission’s order.
Vermont Legal Aid filed the motion requesting the moratorium be reinstated on Dec. 11, and the Department of Public Service followed suit on Dec. 14, when the department announced that the Vermont COVID-19 Arrearage Assistance Program (VCAAP) was nearing the end of its funding. That program provided financial assistance for Vermonters facing involuntary utility disconnection.
Vermont Legal Aid noted in its motion that the pandemic “has taken a dramatic turn for the worse” just as VCAAP has stopped accepting applications.
“Now is the time to reinstate the moratorium to avoid disconnections at a time when the pandemic is worsening and resources for customers are shrinking,” the motion reads.
While acknowledging utilities’ concern that reintroducing a moratorium would cause customers to avoid interacting with utilities on unpaid balances, the commission found that reimposing the ban until March 31, 2021 “will provide needed relief to utility customers without placing undue financial pressure on utilities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.