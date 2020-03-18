Brig. Gen. Gregory Knight, Vermont Adjutant General, said in a video statement Tuesday that the Vermont National Guard is positioning itself to be ready to help with the current COVID-19 situation whenever necessary.
“We frequently train side by side with the Vermont Department of Emergency Management first responders and are ready to work in whatever capacity is requested of us,” Knight said.
Knight said that Gov. Phil Scott has authorized him to place members of Vermont National Guard on state active duty to support and assist with emergency responders and Vermonters when and if the request comes.
“The most likely needs of support may include mobile lab testing for the virus, healthcare support or logistical assistance like we’re seeing in other states,” he said.
According to Knight, the Vermont National Guard has made organizational changes in order to protect the guard’s response capabilities. Some of those changes include:
- Community relations and outreach support is suspended until May 16
- March annual training and drill weekends are postponed
- Orders and travel for soldiers to attend school or conferences through May 11 are cancelled
Knight said that the Vermont National Guard also has senior personnel embedded with the governor’s COVID-19 task force and staff members are working to forecast potential needs in the coming months.
“I want all of you to know that we are always ready, always there,” he said.