WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — This year the traditional Memorial Day laying of the wreath ceremony at the Veteran's Administration Healthcare facility in White River Junction will be celebrated virtually.
This the first year the ceremony will not be open for public attendance. Instead, the public will be able to watch the ceremony on Facebook Live at 10 a.m. on Monday at www.facebook.com/VAWhiteRiverJunction.
Chaplain Susan Gregory-Davis will offer remarks prior to laying the memorial wreath followed by the playing of TAPS by the White River Junction Navy Operational Support Center.