MONTPELIER — A coalition of law enforcement groups has released a draft roadmap for changing law enforcement in Vermont.
Among those who took part in the drafting of the document were the Department of Public Safety, Office of the Vermont Attorney General, Vermont Association of Chiefs of Police, Vermont Criminal Justice Training Council, and the Vermont Sheriff’s Association in consultation with community representatives of the Fair & Impartial Policing committee.
In the opening statement, the roadmap’s authors commit Vermont’s law enforcement leadership to the changes outlined in the report, adding that many can be accomplished within three to six months.
“This is a time for police and the criminal justice community to listen to the concerns and calls for action and accelerate this work as rapidly as possible. It is a time for leadership from the criminal justice community to universally engage and collaborate with communities on a range of topics. Our work is about service, dignity and respect. We will move forward together to ensure we not only follow constitutional, ethical, and core values, but match the needs of our respective communities. At a minimum, that means working together with all Vermonters to end the pattern and practice of disparate, inequitable treatment of the people throughout the criminal justice system. More broadly, we must forge stronger ties with the communities we serve to understand their needs and priorities and work together to resolve them,” the authors state.
The roadmap covers 10 areas, while emphasizing that this is intended to be a starting point of discussion. The authors emphasize repeatedly that community input is both sought and wanted “especially those in communities that have experienced inequity firsthand.”
The first of the 10 areas covered in the roadmap is hiring, with the authors stating police departments should reflect the communities they serve and to that end must find ways to broaden recruitment efforts and measure the outcome of those efforts.
The authors also state new selection criteria along with a new written examination and a new psychological exam, along with a community-based selection process and new areas of questioning during polygraph exams.
Training, the authors say, must include the history of inequitable treatment by police and the criminal justice system as a whole. “This includes the history of law enforcement upholding and protecting antiquated and unjust laws, implicit and explicit bias, cultural humility, effective communication and de-escalation,” the report says.
The roadmap calls for regular training on deescalation techniques, cultural competency and humility, and core values.
When it comes to promotions, the roadmap states: “Prior to any promotion, candidates must demonstrate through their work cultural awareness and their embrace of the importance and emphasis on fair and impartial policing practices as well as de-escalation and procedural justice. In other words, they must have a proven track record and understanding their role in ensuring fairness, dignity, and respect are essential in every response or encounter.” It calls for pre-command training course, model selection criteria, and a statewide hiring/consulting team to assist chiefs.
When it comes to improper conduct, the roadmap authors suggest a statewide portal and universal phone number for reporting officers, along with a statewide model for conducting investigations. The authors also suggest exploring how the public can participate in investigations.
The roadmap suggest the statewide gathering of data on use of force, traffic stops, and arrests. “This data should be used to help shape oversight and training efforts, be fully accessible to the public in easy-to-read formats and housed as a statewide database,” the report states.
All officers should wear body cameras, according to the roadmap, which acknowledges the need to find funding sources for those cameras.
On the topic of police and community relations, the authors state: “We must redouble our commitment to work with all Vermonters — especially those in marginalized communities that have borne the brunt of explicit and implicit bias — to help us strike the right balance of community and public safety needs. Law enforcement officers are members of our community who pledge to provide public safety and meet community needs in the most professional, means possible. They and their agencies lose legitimacy when they fail to meet that obligation. Without legitimacy, community safety, and officer safety, suffers.”
Models for including the community in various aspects of policing, including hiring, policy development and oversight need to be developed, the authors state, also recommending that departments embrace restorative approaches to justice. Materials should be developed to assist community members providing oversight to police and stipends should be offered to encourage participation from all sections of the community.
There is a need for a statewide use of force policy, according to the authors. That policy should include the following:
- Authorizing the use of force only where it is reasonable, necessary, and proportional.
- Addressing the First Amendment rights of community members, including community gatherings or protests.
- Duty for officers to intervene on improper use of force.
- Prohibition of strangleholds and similar neck restraints.
- Requirement to de-escalate encounters with the public, whenever practicable, to reduce the risks to the public and officers alike.
- Issue warning before using deadly force, if possible.
- Prohibit firing at or from moving vehicles.
- Implementation of the use of force continuum.
- Evaluate uses of force not only for legal requirement or policy requirements, but also for any deficiencies in equipment, tactics, or training.
- Comprehensive reporting on all use of force and requisite review, including an assessment of de-escalation and other tactics leading up to the use of force. Such a review should also identify any equipment, resource, or training needs.
- Develop a feedback loop between use of force review and training. Officers complying with law and policy may nonetheless need additional training to avoid or better manage conflict or high-risk encounters in the future. Training instructors may also further refine curriculum to account for lessons learned from use of force incidents or high-risk encounters.
- Statutory mandate that all lethal force used by law enforcement and all deaths in custody are investigated by the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit and reviewed independently by the Office of the Attorney General and appropriate State’s Attorney.
- Requirements for comprehensive reporting and documentation.
Finally, the authors recommend developing a statewide policy on the possession of surplus military equipment by police.
In a separate statement, Attorney General T.J. Donovan identifies additional reforms which he will advocate before the legislature.
“I believe that Vermont should be reinvesting into communities and shrinking the footprint of law enforcement by funding access to health care, education, housing, and restorative justice practices. I support instituting alternative models of public safety and peacekeeping other than law enforcement,” Donovan wrote.
He also said there should be “severe consequences” for officers who turn off their body cameras during interactions with the public and a heightened standard of review for use of force.
In addition, Donovan said he supports elected citizen review boards “with robust oversight over police.”