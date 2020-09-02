COLCHESTER – Vermonters who receive a call from someone claiming to be from their utility company demanding payment for an overdue bill should hang up, a coalition of the state’s utility companies said Wednesday.
There has been a surge of calls across the state, with the caller saying that unless payment is made the customers power will be turned off.
In a joint statement Green Mountain Power (GMP), Burlington Electric Department (BED), VGS, Vermont Electric Cooperative (VEC), Vermont Public Power Supply Authority (VPPSA), and Washington Electric Cooperative (WEC) said they would never treat their customers in such a manner.
“If you receive such a call, just hang up,” they advised.
The companies said dozens of customers had called before noon on Wednesday with reports of the scam calls
In addition to hanging up, the utilities advised customers:
- Do not provide payment or personal information;
- Do not engage with the caller;
- Do not call back that number; and
- Call customer service to report the scam and any details, including the number the call came from, the caller’s name, and what the caller said.
- GMP 888-835-4672
- BED 802-865-7300
- VGS 802-863-4511
- VEC 800-832-2667
- VPPSA 802-244-7678
- WEC 800-932-5245
The companies also encouraged customers to report this scam to the Vermont Attorney General’s Consumer Assistance Program at 800-649-2424 (in state) or 802-656-3183 or online at https://ago.vermont.gov/cap/.