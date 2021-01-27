BURLINGTON/COLCHESTER — About 80 soldiers from the Vermont Army National Guard left Chittenden County this week with orders to be stationed in either Europe or Washington, D.C.
Around 50 soldiers took off from Burlington International Airport early Tuesday morning, being the first of 950 Vermont National Guard soldiers and airmen set to be deployed in 2021. They are headed to spend up to one year at the U.S. European Command.
Also on Tuesday, about 30 soldiers left from Camp Johnson to join security support forces in D.C. as part of Operation Capitol Response.
U.S. European Command
The deployment is part of one of the largest Army missions set in over 10 years and sends members of the 172nd Law Enforcement Detachment, Garrison Support Command overseas to conduct law enforcement tasks as part of Operation Freedom Sentinel.
“These soldiers are prepared for their mission,” said Col. Justin Davis, commander of the Garrison Support Command. “They were recognized by 1st Army for their outstanding training and preparation. This unit is now a standard bearer.”
The 172nd has been preparing for its mission for over the last year through unique training.
In a joint statement, Democratic Sens. Patrick Leahy and Bernie Sanders, and Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt., said, “We appreciate the service of our soldiers and their families who serve along with them. We are also grateful for their employers and friends who will be supporting them back home. As they go forward, we want them to know Vermonters have their back, and our offices stand ready to help them and their families in any way we can.”
Gov. Phil Scott added, “I want to thank every member of the 172nd Law Enforcement Detachment, as well as their families, for their commitment and service. As you carry out your duties at U.S. European Command, know that all Vermonters are proud of you and grateful for your dedication to our state and nation.”
Vermont National Guard Maj. Gen. Greg Knight echoed that on Monday during a ceremony held at the Williston Armory and broadcast online for family and friends to watch.
“You've heard me say before to many of you: You should understand that you're different -— every one of you,” said Knight. “You volunteer to serve our communities, our state, our nation. Same is true for your families; they're special because they support you and give you the ability to do what you do for us. You heard the governor say it; you heard our Congressional delegation say it… Vermonters are proud of you, your guard is proud of you, and I am certainly proud of you.”
Multiple speakers at Monday’s ceremony noted that members of the Vermont National Guard Family Programs are ready to support the families of soldiers while they are deployed through tax preparation services, financial counseling, veteran's outreach, and a 24-hour hotline.
Additional deployments scheduled for this year include soldiers being stationed throughout the U.S. Central Command region, an area that spans 27 nations from the Horn of Africa through the Arabian Gulf region.
Washington, D.C.
Around 30 soldiers returned to the Green Mountain State from D.C. Sunday evening, but another 30 were then sent south days later as Scott approved an extension of the Vermont National Guard’s support for security operations in the nation’s capital.
The new arrivals will join more than 70 other soldiers who remained in D.C. following the presidential inauguration, and they’re all expected to stay there until late February.
“We are excited to continue our mission and honored to be asked to continue to serve in this important role,” said Vermont Task Force Commander Capt. Erik Lahr. “Our soldiers have done a great job remaining flexible to the needs of the mission and will continue to do so into February.”
A post on the Vermont National Guard’s Facebook page stated that the soldiers will receive hotel accommodations upon arrival. Cpt. Mikel R. Arcovitch said Vermont soldiers in D.C. have been staying in hotels the entire time and that living conditions have been great.
“Our soldiers’ safety and well-being is always at the top of our priority list,” said Col. Davis. “The needs of our soldiers are being met, and leaders on the ground report that conditions are comfortable and morale is high. The Vermont Task Force continues following all state and federal COVID-19 guidelines while deployed and upon return.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.