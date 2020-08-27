MONTPELIER — To help farmers and dairy processors apply for COVID-19 assistance from the state, the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Farms and Markets is offering a series of tip sessions.
Times and dates are below. For a direct link to the Microsoft Team Meetings, visit the agency’s website or contact Diane Bothfeld at Diane.Bothfeld@vermont.gov.
Dairy Processor Application Tip Sessions
Monday August 31, 2020
3-4 p.m.
Join Microsoft Teams Meeting
+1 802-552-8456
Conference ID: 850 343 117#
Tuesday September 1, 2020
12 noon-1 pm
Join Microsoft Teams Meeting
+1 802-552-8456
Conference ID: 295 845 253#
Dairy Producer Application Tip Sessions
Wednesday September 2, 2020
2-3 pm
Join Microsoft Teams Meeting
+1 802-552-8456
Conference ID: 500 934 759#
Thursday September 3, 2020
12 noon-1 pm
Join Microsoft Teams Meeting
+1 802-552-8456
Conference ID: 207 181 812#