University of Vermont (UVM) Health Network has completed another important step as it works to recover from a late-October cyber attack, announcing that it has restored access to the MyChart online patient portal for existing users.
Patients can now login to their accounts at MyChart.UVMHealth.org or through the MyChart app on mobile devices.
The development comes just days after an update stated that EpicCare Link, an interface that allows community providers to have read-only access to the health information of shared patients, had also been restored.
“We appreciate the patience and flexibility our patients and communities have extended to our Network as we work to return to normal operations as quickly and safely as possible,” read a statement issued by UVM Health Network. “We are grateful to our staff who have worked tirelessly on the recovery effort and on ensuring patients receive the high-quality care they deserve.”
Following the cyber attack, MyChart was unavailable to patients. While the system is now accessible by all patients of UVM Medical Center (UVMMC) and most ambulatory patients at Central Vermont Medical Center, Porter Medical Center, and Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital, there will be some temporary changes experienced while using it.
For visits that occurred since the cyber attack, some information will appear as scanned files in the “My Documents” section. Additionally, upcoming appointments, messages, and some test results may take a little longer to appear in the MyChart program. Patients are asked to contact their provider’s office for information relating to urgent matters.
Currently, new MyChart sign-ups and activations are temporarily unavailable.
The most recent restoration does not help with billing matters at UVMMC and Porter Medical Center as payment processing is still being delayed at those sites. UVM Health Network said that any payments sent just before or during the stretch when systems were down have been received but that processing those payments will take some more time. Any charges that were incurred while the systems were down will also be delayed.
