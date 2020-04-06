Food assistance programs have relaxed requirements and expanded access to more Vermonters as the effects of COVID-19 continue to leave many jobless and food insecure.
Recent changes include waivers of certain eligibility requirements for 3SquaresVT, Vermont’s program for administering the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
The Families First Coronavirus Response Act, signed by President Donald Trump on March 18, partially suspends the time limit for able-bodied adults without dependents on SNAP benefits. According to Liv Pena, Food Security Specialist for Hunger Free Vermont, able-bodied adults without dependents normally must meet certain work requirements to qualify for enrollment.
“[But] all work requirements are suspended,” she said during a Hunger Council of Franklin-Grand Isle Counties meeting on April 2.
Another change she noted is a waiver for interim reports. “At the halfway point in receiving benefits they have to send in a report regarding any changes to the case. If anyone is due for a recertification, for March and April, that deadline is pushed back to September and October respectively,” said Pena.
In terms of training and education, service providers who assist people in applying for SNAP benefits are still able to provide assistance via phone and can submit an application on behalf of a client, with verbal consent.
Last week, Vermont also became one of 31 states granted a waiver by the USDA making the whole state eligible for universal meals.
On top of the economic, social and health burdens accompanying the pandemic, many families feel the burden of food insecurity since schools have closed.
This waiver means that all children ages 0-18—even those not usually eligible for free lunch—can receive food assistance through their school district.