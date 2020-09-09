CHITTENDEN COUNTY — Area schools will benefit from Hannaford Supermarkets’ latest donation from its Hannaford Helps Schools program.
The donations will help support needs determined by individual schools including things like new computers, musical instruments, sports gear or playground equipment.
“We’re proud that Hannaford Helps Schools can expand opportunities for students—especially at a time when so many of our schools are stretched for resources,” said Ericka Dodge, spokesperson for Hannaford. “Educators already go above and beyond each and every day and now they’re faced with additional challenges brought on by educating in a COVID-19 environment. We hope that this donation done in partnership with our generous shoppers can provide some additional support to their students and classrooms.”
Hannaford donated $176,315 in Vermont to 197 schools as part of the program.
The Hannaford Helps Schools program helps local schools meet fundraising goals by engaging shoppers to purchase specially marked items in Hannaford stores. Each store features more than 1,500 eligible products on its shelves. For every four participating products purchased, a shopper will receive three “School Dollars” that they can then donate in-store to the school of their choice. Additionally, Hannaford awards $1,000 to the school that raises in the most funds in each community. In Vermont, 33 schools received an additional $1,000 bonus.
The 2021 Hannaford Helps School program will launch on March 14 and extend through May 29. Learn more at hannaford.com/about-us/hannaford-helps/schools. Area schools that are participating in the program include:
- Albert D. Lawton Middle School
- Browns River Middle School
- Colchester Middle School
- Essex Elementary School
- Essex High School
- Essex Middle School
- Folsom Educational & Community Center
- Founders Memorial School
- Hiawatha Elementary
- Jericho Elementary School
- Malletts Bay School
- Milton Elementary School
- Milton High School
- Milton Middle School
- Mt Mansfield Union High School
- Poker Hill School
- Saxon Hill School
- Summit Street School
- Thomas Fleming School
- Underhill Central School
- Underhill Elementary School
- Westford Elementary School