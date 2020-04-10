Shred gn-art! The Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum announced a graphic art challenge for ski and snowboard lovers of all ages and skill-levels.
Create a mock-up design of your own skis and/or snowboard; share it with the museum and they'll share it on their website and social media platforms. To have your artwork included in their next exhibit, slated to open December 2020, mail the original art by September 1.
This is also a great indoor activity to do while the "Stay home, stay safe" order is in place. And it doesn't include screens!
Directions:
Print out a template on an 8 1/2” x 11” sheet of paper. Follow this link www.vtssm.org/community-art-project to download the templates.
Design your own ski or snowboard graphic for the top and base. Use your imagination and creativity to make something truly unique. Consider using paints, pencils, pen and ink, collage, magic markers, crayons, or even your computer graphics program!
Email a photo of your final artwork including your name, age, town and state to info@vtssm.com. Put “Ski and Snowboard Graphic Challenge” in the email subject header. Or mail your art to the address below to be entered into the next Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum exhibit in December 2020. If mailed, please note that artwork will not be returned. You will be notified by email when your artwork is on display.
Mail original artwork to:
Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum
PO Box 1511
Stowe, VT 05672