The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has awarded the Vermont Foodbank a $500,000 grant to upgrade its Barre facility with new equipment and infrastructure, and increased broadband capability to better manage its satellite locations and collaborate with partners.
There are 10 Vermont Foodbank network partners in Franklin County. The Vermont Foodbank and these agencies provide food to 13.6% of Franklin’s population, according to the Foodbank
USDA Rural Development Vermont State Director Anthony Linardos recently announced the project, citing its essential role during the pandemic.
“USDA has helped rural Vermont in building strong, healthy communities before and during the Coronavirus pandemic,” Linardos said. “The Vermont Foodbank is more important than ever because food insecurity is now a bigger challenge than it’s ever been. This disaster-relief investment will help workers and staff accommodate the ever-growing demand for safe and efficient food distribution to our low-income rural neighbors.”
Funds will be used to upgrade Vermont Foodbank facilities and purchase new operational assets, including a forklift, pickup truck, expanded storage racking, teleconferencing equipment, and a loading-dock canopy to provide all-season weather protection for vehicles, staff and drivers.