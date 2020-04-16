A drawing by Henri Matisse; a sword made of shark teeth from the Pacific Islands; a turn-of-the-century telephone built by a Burlington electrician—these pieces are all viewable from home with the launch of the Fleming Museum of Art's online search feature that will enable visitors to browse and view over 20,000 objects in the Museum’s permanent collection.
“The launch of our online collections—which was already long in the works—is especially timely, given our closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Fleming Museum director Janie Cohen. “We are excited to offer our audiences online access to explore and engage with the collection.”
As anyone who has visited the galleries of the Fleming Museum of Art is quick to discover, the collection is global in scope, and includes outstanding examples of African, Asian, Native American, Ancient Near Eastern, Pre-Columbian, Oceanic, European, and American art. Yet only a small fraction of those collections is on view at any given time.
The online search tool will allow students, teachers, scholars, and art and history lovers of all stripes to browse or search for artworks and artifacts, and view images and information for objects both on view in the galleries and tucked away in storage.
The database can be viewed from practically anywhere—a feature especially helpful when most folks are inside due to Vermont's "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order.
Web visitors can browse the rarely-displayed Oceania collection or explore unusual categories of objects the Museum has collected in the past, such as dolls, household items, and tools. There are also filters to narrow your focus within a particular collection—including the types of materials used, time period, and geographic area.
With the fun and useful “My Collection” feature, users can create, save, and share their own lists of objects — an invaluable research tool, as well as the opportunity to try your hand at being a curator.
This online collection database is the result of a multi-year digitization effort of the Fleming’s collections department, led by the Museum’s manager of collections and exhibitions, Margaret Tamulonis, who notes that hundreds of students have assisted Museum staff in contributing to a wide-range of research on the collection over the past 85 years, first on paper and now in digital form. The majority of the collection has been carefully photographed and catalogued, but the process is far from completed. Many more objects will be photographed and their data enhanced as the collections team continues its digital documentation, and as students, faculty, and scholars contribute their research.
The database can be accessed by visiting the Fleming’s newly redesigned website and selecting the Collections page, where a link will take you to the interactive search experience.
“We look forward to our audiences better getting to know the broad scope of our collection,” adds Cohen. “While the Fleming opened in 1931, the University of Vermont began collecting more than a century earlier. Many surprises await curious collection explorers!”
The University of Vermont’s Fleming Museum of Art serves as a gateway for active cultural exchange and critical thinking and has presented diverse artistic traditions for over 85 years. The Museum is Vermont’s premier public showplace for exhibitions, education, and scholarship about local and world cultures, both historical and contemporary. For more information please visit the Fleming Museum’s website at www.flemingmuseum.org