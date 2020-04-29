The Coronavirus is causing anxiety and stress for many Vermonters. We are concerned
about the risk of serious illness for ourselves and our loved ones. Some Vermonters have lost loved ones to COVID-19.
On-going stress can become a problem. Being aware of our feelings and connecting with others can help.
Think about social connection and physical distance, not social distance. Use the phone, on-line video calls, and texting to stay close to friends and loved ones.
If you have children, talk with them. Like their parents, children may be fearful, or simply missing their routines. Ask them about their concerns. Their answers will guide you on how to talk with them.
Reach out for support. Don’t hesitate. If you are struggling with anxiety, depression or just feeling a need to vent, there are several support lines available – see the banner below.
Reach out to support. Helping others helps us feel better. Reach out to your friends or loved ones.Try to listen without offering advice – listening kindly helps.
Address mental health needs. Depression is common and treatable. Those with a history ofdepression, people who feel isolated, and people who have lost their jobs are at higher risk. Know common signs of depression: anger and irritability, loss of energy, loss of interest in daily activities, and feeling helpless and hopeless. If you are concerned, reach out for help.
Create positive moments. Go for walks, play games, cook or bake something together. Many families are growing closer as we face this crisis together. Look for those moments that will create happy memories, even now.
Engage with your community, in any ways that are possible. If you haven’t already, join your local Front Porch Forum. Helping others helps counter stress.
Remember, Vermonters Are With You. Reach out and be with other Vermonters!