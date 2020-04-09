With the CDC recommending everyone wear cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, finding creative ways to make masks at home is a great activity for families.
The Vermont Folklife Center says that Vermonters have stepped up to the challenge of making masks, and the results are both practical and whimsical, creating a “lively cultural dialogue” that imparts insight into “who we are right now, what matters to us, how we can help, and what we are doing to make sense of it all.”
With that in mind, the Vermont Folklife Center is calling on Vermonters to share pictures of their masks by emailing the center at listening@vermontfolklifecenter.org, posting to the Vermont Folklife Center Facebook page facebook.com/vermontfolklifecenter or tagging @vermontfolklife on Instagram and Twitter.
The call for photos is part of the center’s Listening in Place project, a larger effort to create an archive that documents the experience of Vermonters during the current pandemic. Learn more about contributing to the project at vtfolklife.org/listening