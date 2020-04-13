Finding new activities to do within four walls has become more and more challenging since Governor Phil Scott directed Vermonters to stay home due to COVID-19 last month. So if you're tired of reading books, watching movies and baking bread, why not learn to dance?
Vermont Dance Alliance (VDA) is offering online classes via video conference to anyone who wants to learn. Prices range from free to pay-what-you-can to fees of about $10.
VDA is a volunteer-run public platform for dance in the state, with classes offered by Alliance members. The Saturday dance class series, "Contemporary Hip Hop Fusion" with teacher Rose Bedard, is free to the public (donations graciously accepted).
Other classes include beginning and advanced ballet classes, yoga classes, a Zumba class, a soul groove dance class and many more options.
This "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order could be a great opportunity to learn hip hop or take a ballet class from the comfort of your home. Literally, dance like no one's watching.
Visit VDA at vermontdance.org for a full list of classes and prices.