Now is a good time to think about decluttering your space without having to leave home, and you can earn money to do it.
An Efficiency Vermont program is helping people with secondary refrigerators, standalone freezers, window-style air conditioners, and dehumidifiers free up space and generate cash—all without spending money or leaving home.
Efficiency Vermont will provide the following payments to customers who recycle working appliances:
- $50 for refrigerators and freezers
- $20 for window air conditioners and dehumidifiers
All recycled appliances should be in working condition and owned by the customer. There is a limit of four per household. Pick up is free. Appliances will be tested at the recycling facility to verify they are in working order. A check will be sent to the customer based on the type of working appliance recycled. Appliance that are not operational will be properly recycled at no cost to the customer.
In order to protect both customer and driver safety, appliances can be left in an open garage, in a driveway, on a porch, or in any other accessible location that doesn’t require the driver to enter a home. Drivers will wear cloth face masks and maintain at least six feet of distance from customers at all times.
“This is just one of many programs Efficiency Vermont will be offering in the coming weeks to help Vermonters lower their energy costs amidst the COVID-19 pandemic,” Efficiency Vermont Director Rebecca Foster said. “We are working with our partners to bring forward no-cost and low-cost ways for businesses and residents to save energy and money.”
Pick up and recycling service will be provided by ARCA, which is working under contract with Efficiency Vermont. Sign up for appliance recycling by calling ARCA at 888-998-6323. Pick up dates will occur from mid-May through June and will vary by region.