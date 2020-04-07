Many Vermonters have switched to online school and remote work since Governor Phil Scott's order, "Stay Home, Stay Safe," which directed the closure of in-person operations for nonessential businesses. With so much of life online these days, starting a book club is a great way to take your mind off of devices, keep you busy and connect you with loved ones.
Start a virtual book club
In a society that idolizes workaholics and constantly being on the go, why not take advantage of time at home by reading a book?
Visit the library: If you don't have a book at the back of your mind, one that you've been meaning to read for ages, local libraries offer a wide range of books to check out. While libraries may be closed for in-person operations, many offer online databases of ebooks and audiobooks.
Make it social: Set a point in your group when you'll meet up—via phone, email or video conference—and chat about your progress. This is a fun way to stay connected with people long-distance or even if they're in the next house over.
You could even trade books with a friend. Maintain social distancing by leaving a book in each others mailboxes with your responses to the book.
Pick a theme: Picking a theme could add some pizzazz to your book club. Maybe you want to only read mystery novels; maybe your goal is to read all of F. Scott Fitzgerald or Toni Morrison. Maybe your theme is to read a collection of short stories. Try keeping in the theme when your club meets up for discussion. Dress to impress.
End with a celebration: After you've all turned the final page, celebrate with a virtual cocktail hour or a movie night. If the theme of your club is books-to-movies, watch the film adaptation of your finished book. Overall, have fun with it and be creative!