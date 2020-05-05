Father Ray Doherty never imagined he would celebrate his ninetieth birthday amid a global pandemic, or that friends, colleagues and the Saint Michael's Fire and Rescue (SMFR) crew would parade outside of his window to surprise him.
But on May 4, nearly 50 vehicles including SMCFR fire trucks and ambulances drove past Doherty's window where he and the other Edmundite priests live on the College campus, waving banners, balloons and birthday signs.
"Ninety years young," proclaimed one poster, next to a picture of a birthday cake. More signs read, "Yay, Fr. Ray!" and, "We <3 you," while other cars waved school colors, purple and gold.
"I've never been more proud to be a part of the Saint Michael's community than I was today," said SMC psychology professor, Sarah Nosek, who was brought to tears while watching the support for Doherty driving by, honking horns and waving.
Doherty is a former U.S. Marine and 1951 journalism graduate of SMC, where he played varsity pitcher on the college baseball team in his day. As a priest, Doherty spent time in the Edmundite Missions in the U.S. south during the early Civil Rights era, a short stint at a parish in England, and long periods as a popular campus minister at SMC. He said the daily Mass in the campus chapel several times a week and on Sunday mornings right up until everyone left the campus due to COVID-19.
Doherty is on the alumni magazine advisory board as a former journalist and also serves as a longtime member of the SMFR Board.
According to SMC Staff Writer Mark Tarnacki, Doherty's "gentle nature and goodness makes him very popular in our community, and on past milestone birthdays, many hundreds have expressed well-wishes."