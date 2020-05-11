Instead of standing together in caps and gowns, moving tassels to the left, and tossing their caps in a flurry of purple and gold, the Saint Michael's College class of 2020 celebrated graduation on May 9 with a historic virtual Commencement.
In the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, St. Mike's and its 501 new graduates from the class of 2020 figuratively marched out of, and into, uncharted territory during an hour-long pre-recorded virtual Commencement ceremony on Sunday, joined by several thousand graduates, families, faculty and staff online.
The YouTube event, which premiered at 10 a.m. with about a half-hour of spirited anticipation as people signed on and offered congratulations, shout-outs and happy emojis on the chat, featured words of celebration from President Lorraine Sterritt, Vice President for Academic Affairs Jeffrey Trumbower, Dean of Faculty Tara Natarajan, student speakers, alumni and faculty.
Nearly 3,000 people signed in to view the event at some point, with nearly 1,500 at one time at peak.
While the class size numbers for this 113th St. Mike’s Commencement are inexact until final grades are tallied and credits are made up in a handful of cases, 75 master’s degrees were conferred and 426 undergraduates according to the virtual program, said Jeffrey Trumbower, vice president for academic affairs.
Near the end of the hour, graduate names scrolled by as class-selected songs about memories and beginnings played in the background while favorite photos sent in by class members went by on the screen carousel. Information Technology and Marketing/Communications staff collaborated to put together the virtual ceremony, which took place on Mother’s Day as many noted in celebratory remarks and on the chat.
A recurring theme from all ceremonial speakers involved the unique challenges and opportunities presented by so singular a shared experience as persevering through a pandemic.
“Do not let your hearts be troubled,” said Fr. Brian Cummings, director of Campus Ministry quoting the day’s Gospel reading during a recorded YouTube Baccalaureate Mass from the College chapel, as he exhorted young people today to “be for the world a second Greatest Generation.”
In her remarks, President Sterritt named two seniors as award winners for their for "demonstrating commitment and achievement related to the intellectual, spiritual, moral and social values of Saint Michael’s College.” Katelynn Briere was named the winner of the Katherine Fairbanks Memorial Award, and Shane Coughlin was named the winner of the Father Prevel Memorial award.
While valedictorians usually are announced at Commencements, this year’s will be announced after final grades are calculated in the next week or so, Trumbower said.
The video ceremony began with an invocation by Rev Lino Oropeza ’11, S.S.E. In their welcome and brief remarks that followed, both Sterritt and VPAA Trumbower reminded students and family that a live event to celebrate the class together in person was being planned for summer of 2021.
Trumbower urged anybody to don caps and gowns at their homes, and at the traditional moment, the president led them through moving tassels from right to left symbolizing their transition from students to alumni.
President Sterritt spoke of the perseverance of students and their families in the past two months.
“In a world in which distance is our temporary norm, the closeness that defines your experience at Saint Michael’s is what I want to celebrate today,” said Sterritt. “These past months have tested all of us. We rose to the challenge, and I especially applaud the great class of 2020. You will never forget your last semester of college. It is the stuff of which stories for your grandchildren will be made. You will forever hold a special place in my heart—Class of 2020—for what we’ve been through together, apart, but no less together.”
This year’s student speakers chosen by their classmates had submitted pre-recorded messages from their homes, where they are isolating.
The student speaker chosen from among this year’s master’s graduates was Lucas Heath M’20, clinical psychology, who lives in Burlington, Vt. He built his remarks around the message contained on an inspirational pin he found in an old beat-up Subaru that he once bought, “as a good home-grown Vermont boy.” The pin’s message was, “Speak your mind even when your voice shakes.” He developed the idea that “shaky voice moments” in our lives which stir strong emotions, such as commencement, are worth paying attention to as signals and guideposts.
“As you go out and continue to search for what fulfills you and brings you purpose, look out for those shaky voice moments because that’s the direction towards that sweet, sweet feeling of just being yourself,” he said.
The Senior Address was from Maura C. Dodge ’20, a magna cum laude biology graduate from Attleboro, Ma., who opened by honoring mothers, anyone from the class committing to the military and essential workers helping to maintain some semblance of normalcy.
“I was in a Zoom lecture the other week when my professor told our class, we are contributors," said Dodge. "We are the people who enact positive change. Class of 2020, we have been handed a unique card. One that none of us asked for, but we are learning how to make it work. We are contributors, we are a generation of do-ers. I spent the best four years at St. Mike’s. Surrounded by all of you.”
Faculty and staff well-wishes followed, with a montage of pre-recorded vignettes from student life, academic, staff and student leaders of every variety.
The recorded Benediction from the chapel came from Rev. Marcel Rainville ’67, SSE, Board of Trustees chair. While the pandemic “has deeply disturbed our complacency,” Rainville said, it also has reminded people of the value of life and of becoming one human family.
The members of the Class of 2020 are “all charged with transforming the world,” he said.