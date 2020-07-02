CHITTENDEN COUNTY — As the community celebrates the Fourth of July this weekend, the American Red Cross warns that additional care is needed because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Stephanie Couturier, interim CEO of the American Red Cross of Northern New England, recommends following these coronavirus precautions to celebrate in a way that helps keep the community safe:
- Continue to social distance by staying 6 feet away from others, especially if you are at high risk for serious illness from COVID-19 (over age 65 or any age with underlying medical conditions).
- Continue to wear cloth face coverings in public. Face coverings are essential when social distancing is difficult.
- Follow guidelines for your area when it comes to the allowable size of gatherings. Avoid crowds and mass gatherings.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily.
- Stay home if you are sick.
Fireworks Safety
Many public fireworks shows are canceled this summer because of the large crowds they may draw. If you plan to use your own fireworks, check first to see whether they are legal in your area.
- Never give fireworks to small children, and never throw or point a firework toward people, animals, vehicles, structures or flammable materials. Always follow the instructions on the packaging.
- Keep a supply of water close by as a precaution.
- Make sure the person lighting fireworks always wears eye protection.
- Light only one firework at a time and never attempt to relight “a dud.”
- Store fireworks in a cool, dry place away from children and pets.
Grilling Safety
Grilling fires spark more than 10,000 home fires on average each year in the United States. To avoid this:
- Always supervise a barbecue grill in use. Don’t add charcoal starter fluid when coals have already been ignited.
- Never grill indoors – not in the house, camper, tent or any enclosed area.
- Make sure everyone, including children and pets, stays away from the grill.
- Keep the grill away from the house or anything that could catch fire.
- Use the long-handled tools made especially for cooking on the grill.
Water Safety
Warmer weather means enjoying the water. Be “water smart,” have swimming skills and know how to help others. Young children are most at risk of drowning in home pools. Open water, such as ponds, rivers and lakes, are the locations where people are most likely to drown.
- Talk to your children, including older youth and teenagers, about water safety. A variety of resources are available at redcross.org/watersafety and redcross.org/watersafetyforkids.
- If you take your family to the water, make sure the area is designated for swimming and has lifeguards on duty. Once there, maintain social distancing, both in and out of the water, from people outside your household.
- Wear face coverings on land, especially when physical distancing is difficult. Do not wear them in the water as it may be difficult to breathe. Don’t share goggles, nose clips, snorkels or other personal items.
- Designate a water watcher whose sole responsibility is to supervise people during any in-water activity until the next person takes over.
- Kiddie or inflatable pools can be a great way to have fun. Drain the water from the pool and flip it over after swim time is over.