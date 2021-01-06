The start of the New Year is a great opportunity to explore the rich and vast public resources available to everyone in the digital world. If it’s hard to know where to start a virtual adventure, the Messenger has compiled a short list of interesting places you can visit online this weekend.
1. Virtual tour: Arizona State Museum’s Paths of Life Exhibit
About the tour: This exhibit was developed through extensive consultations with tribal representatives. It explores the origins, histories, and contemporary lifeways of 10 groups native to northern Mexico and northern Arizona. Those groups include: Seri, Tarahumara, Yaqui, O’odham, Colorado River Yumans, Southern Paiute, Pai, Apache, Hopi, and Navajo.
Where to find it: https://statemuseum.arizona.edu/online-exhibit/virtual-reality-tour-paths-life
2. Video tour: A Look Inside The Frick Pittsburgh: Peeking Inside the Clayton Vault
About the tour: This video take viewers to Clayton, the historic home of Henry Clay Frick and his family at the turn of the 20th century. Discover the amazing treasure kept in the Clayton Vault
Where to find it:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ywz8JVEiv7Q&t=329s
3. Video tour: A one-take journey through Russia’s iconic Hermitage museum
About the tour: This video tour is not for impatient viewers. It is afive-hour journey through one of the world’s biggest museums in St. Petersburg, Russia. It covers 45 galleries, 588 masterpieces, and more, all taken in one continuous shot.
Where to find it: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=49YeFsx1rIw&feature=youtu.be
4. Virtual tour: Ponce Inlet Lighthouse and Museum
About the tour: Step inside the Ponce Inlet Lighthouse to be transferred back to 1887 when this lighthouse was first activated. Enjoy panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean, Ponce Inlet, the Halifax River, and more. Constructed in 1887, the Ponce de Leon Inlet Lighthouse guides mariners along the Florida coast.
Where to find it: https://www.ponceinlet.org/visit/virtual-tour
5. Virtual collection: Norman Rockwell Museums
About the virtual collection: You can explore the art of Norman Rockwell provided by the museum, including original artwork, and the artist’s studio and its related collection, along with personal memorabilia, supplies, and reference materials.
Where to find it: https://www.nrm.org/fromthearchives
