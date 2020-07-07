The Shelburne Museum invites you to learn to use the wind to predict the weather with one of the museum’s virtual learning activities.
The museum says that predicting the weather is a combination of understanding sun, moon, wind, and seasonal patterns. Using the museum’s activity center, you can learn how to create a weathervane to demonstrate the direction of the wind allowing you to think about seasonal change and the ways the wind affects weather patterns.
The learning activity demonstrates one of the earliest forms of folk art through the design and creation of a weathervane inspired by the Cow weathervane in the museum’s Color, Pattern, Whimsy & Scale online exhibition.
The museum launched the Color, Pattern, Whimsy & Scale online exhibition in April for community members during the governor’s stay-at-home orders. The exhibition is focused on Shelburne Museum founder Electra Havemeyer Webb and her passion for American folk art.
To view the weather lesson, download the PDF here:
https://shelburnemuseum.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/Museum-Learning-Weathervanes.pdf