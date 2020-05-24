Jordan Hillis USMC-img

Staff Sgt. Jordan S. Hillis of Colchester

 Courtesy of Judy Hillis

Staff Sergeant Jordan S. Hillis of Colchester, with the United States Marine Corps (USMC), graduated Summa Cum Laude from Champlain College on May 9. Hillis earned a Master of Science degree in Information Security Operations.

Recommended for you