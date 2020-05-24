Staff Sergeant Jordan S. Hillis of Colchester, with the United States Marine Corps (USMC), graduated Summa Cum Laude from Champlain College on May 9. Hillis earned a Master of Science degree in Information Security Operations.
top story
Local USMC Sgt. graduates from Champlain College
Avalon Ashley
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today