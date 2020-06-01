Edmund Do of Winooski
Lauren Zehnacker of Colchester
Erin Horton of Colchester
Emma Lamothe of Colchester
Alicia Tebeau-Sherry of Colchester
Savanah Tebeau-Sherry of Colchester
Amanda Bloom of Colchester
Tabitha Myers of Colchester
Abigail Palaza of Colchester
Chloe Bullock of Colchester
Jaclyn Cline of Colchester
Teremy Garen of Colchester
Taylor Losier of Colchester
Kyla McClanahan of Colchester
Madeleine Prevost of Colchester
Abraham Trabulsy of Colchester
Connor Zwonik of Colchester
Keely O'Brien of Winooski
Ashley Wells of Colchester
Cassie Rivers of Colchester
Jacqueline Palaza of Colchester
Julia Pellegrino-Wood of Colchester
Jordan DeMatteis of Colchester
top story
Local students graduate from UVM
Avalon Ashley
Staff Writer
