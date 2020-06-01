Academic Achievement

  • Edmund Do of Winooski

  • Lauren Zehnacker of Colchester

  • Erin Horton of Colchester

  • Emma Lamothe of Colchester

  • Alicia Tebeau-Sherry of Colchester

  • Savanah Tebeau-Sherry of Colchester

  • Amanda Bloom of Colchester

  • Tabitha Myers of Colchester

  • Abigail Palaza of Colchester

  • Chloe Bullock of Colchester

  • Jaclyn Cline of Colchester

  • Teremy Garen of Colchester

  • Taylor Losier of Colchester

  • Kyla McClanahan of Colchester

  • Madeleine Prevost of Colchester

  • Abraham Trabulsy of Colchester

  • Connor Zwonik of Colchester

  • Keely O'Brien of Winooski

  • Ashley Wells of Colchester

  • Cassie Rivers of Colchester

  • Jacqueline Palaza of Colchester

  • Julia Pellegrino-Wood of Colchester

  • Jordan DeMatteis of Colchester

Recommended for you