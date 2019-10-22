Colchester resident Shannon Lowe is among a dozen talented actors bringing new play, “The Sleepover: A Comedy of Marriage,” to life. Comedy shines front and center in the Girls Nite Out Production (GNOP), produced by GNOP co-founder Janet Stambolian and board member Andrea Wolga, and written by Vermont playwright Carole Vasta Folley. The play runs Nov. 6 through 16 at Main Street Landing’s Black Box Theater in Burlington.
Lower originates the role of Jesse, and helped the playwright develop the character and fine tune the script.
The inspiration for, “The Sleepover,” which won the 2015 Vermont Playwrights Award, is “comedy—pure and simple,” said the Vasta Folley. “The fodder of dysfunctional marriages in the midst of inescapable amateur couples-therapy provides the perfect elements for ridiculousness. Besides, at one time or another, hasn’t everyone thought their relationship was hilarious?”
The comedy begins when a married psychotherapist and life coach hold their first overnight marriage retreat at a run-down ski lodge during the off-season. The two, arguing from the start, clumsily attempt to help five couples who are trapped there until the next day.
“This is my first time working with Shannon and it has been wonderful seeing her in rehearsal,” said Vasta Folley. “She possesses the gift of comedic timing; one that not every actor has. But when you do, it’s like having an ear for music. The actor instinctively knows when to deliver a line or a look, something that Shannon does extremely well.”
Most recently, Lowe was onstage in Shelburne Players’ production of, “Noises Off.” She noted that there isn’t an aspect of theatre that she doesn’t enjoy. “There is something magical about theater and I am truly grateful to be a part of it,” she said.
This is Vasta Folley’s third production with GNOP, having previously premiered, “Alumni Pie,” in 2015 and, “The Family of Ewe,” in 2013.
“This is my first full-out farce, creating a theatre experience totally for laughs,” said the playwright, who also directs the production. “In the current climate, I did question the relevance of bringing a comedy to the stage, but then realized what has always proved true for me—not only is laughter a necessity; it can also be the balm that helps soothe bumpy times. I look forward to making people laugh, what could be better than that?”
Of the play, Lowe adds, “It’s hilarious! You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll learn a new form of tai chi—but mostly you’ll laugh.”
See, “The Sleepover: A Comedy of Marriage,” Nov. 6 through Nov. 16, Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Nov. 16, Saturday at 2 p.m., at Main Street Landing’s Black Box Theater in Burlington. For tickets, visit girlsniteoutvt.com or call 802-393-GNOP.