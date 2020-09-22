Area residents over age 60 are invited to join an online class presented by Age Well about 3SquaresVT.
Also known as SNAP, EBT and food stamps, 3SquaresVT helps low-income people and families buy the food they need.
According to Age Well, 3SquaresVT is underutilized in Vermont so the nonprofit is hoping to increase participation in the program, which brings federal tax dollars into Vermont.
The classes will be presented twice monthly online by Age Well’s 3SquaresVT Outreach Specialist, Isaac Kranz.
Kranz will answer questions submitted electronically during the session.
Classes are available at no charge for Vermont residents age 60 years or older. Donations are welcome.
To register, email ikranz@agewellvt.org or call 802-662-5266.
Upcoming class schedule:
- October 1st: 10:30 am – 11:30 am
- October 15th: 1:30 pm– 2:30 pm
- November 5th: 10:30 am – 11:30 am
- November 19th: 1:30 PM – 2:30 PM
- December 3rd: 10:30 am – 11:30 am
- December 17th: 1:30 PM – 2:30 PM
Age Well serves Addison, Chittenden, Franklin, and Grand Isle counties.