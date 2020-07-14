ST. ALBANS — Jerry Greenfield, co-founder of Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream will be hosting an online bingo game on Friday to benefit the Jimmy Fund.
Founded in 1948, the Jimmy Fund does fundraising to benefit the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston. The institute treats adults and children with cancer, as well as conducting research.
The game will take place on the Jimmy Fund Facebook page. A donation of $10 or more is suggested. Participants need to sign up by 2 p.m. on July 17 and will receive three cards to play.
Confirmation details will be emailed to all participants prior to Friday evening. Winners of each round will receive fun prizes, including the Jimmy Fund Bingo “Champ” T-shirt provided by Chowdaheadz and free Ben & Jerry’s pint coupons. All participants will be entered to win the grand prize.
To register, visit the Jimmy Fund Bingo Night webpage: jimmyfund.org/events/cancer-fundraising-events/jimmy-fund-bingo-night.
The Jimmy Fund is an official charity of the Boston Red Sox, the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association, the Pan-Mass Challenge, and the Variety Children’s Charity of New England. Since 1948, the generosity of millions of people has helped the Jimmy Fund save countless lives and reduce the burden of cancer for patients and families worldwide. Follow the Jimmy Fund on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: @TheJimmyFund.