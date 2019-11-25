Ingredients:
1 loaf (at least 1 pound) good-quality sourdough bread, cut into ½ inch cubes and toasted in the oven until dry (250 degrees, toss occasionally until dry and slightly golden). Set aside.
2 T. butter
1 lb. sweet or hot Italian sausage, bulk or remove from casing
¼ lb. pepperoni or salami, diced in ¼” cubes (remove casing, if any)
1 medium onion chopped
3-4 large cloves garlic, chopped
½ c. chopped celery
½ c. chopped bell pepper
1 lb. fresh Baby Bella mushrooms, sliced
1 — 2 oz. dried porcini mushrooms, soaked according to package directions, rinsed carefully to remove grit, hard stems trimmed, and roughly chopped. Strain the soaking liquid through a paper towel lined sieve and set aside to use when you are ready to finish the stuffing.
½ c. sun-dried tomatoes in oil, drained and chopped (save oil for sautéing)
½ c. pitted Kalamata olives, roughly chopped
½ tsp. whole thyme
1 tsp. dried basil
½ tsp. dried oregano
½ tsp. rubbed sage
Freshly ground black pepper, to taste
2-3 T. McCormick’s Salad Supreme Seasoning, or to taste
1- 15 oz. can Swanson Chicken Broth, if needed to moisten
1. In a 12” skillet melt the butter and brown the Italian sausage in it, breaking up into small pieces. Add the cubed pepperoni or salami and up to 2 T. of reserved oil from the sun –dried tomatoes.
2. Let it heat up a bit and then add the garlic, onion, celery, bell pepper, and mushrooms.
Cook, stirring, and after the fresh mushrooms have released their liquid, add the thyme, basil, oregano, sage, pepper, sun-dried tomatoes and olives. Cook gently, stirring frequently until the mushroom liquid evaporates, 5-10 minutes. Let cool, then store in fridge until ready to use.
3. When ready to stuff turkey (or two hours ahead of serving if baking separately) mix the sautéed ingredients with the bread cubes and Salad Supreme Seasoning in a large bowl. Taste and add more Salad Supreme, if you like. If cooking in the bird add just enough of the mushroom soaking liquid to moisten very slightly (about ½ cup). Stuffing will absorb juices from the bird, so it should be almost dry going in.
4. Stuff bird lightly, don’t pack; bake extra stuffing separately.
To bake in a casserole dish: add enough mushroom soaking liquid and/or chicken broth to moisten well—how much liquid depends on amount of stuffing and on how moist you like it. For the entire recipe start with about 1-1/2 cups of soaking liquid/broth and let it rest about 30 minutes to absorb the liquid. Taste to see if you need to add more. If you’re baking stuffing left from stuffing the bird start with another ½ cup of liquid and let rest. Taste and add more liquid per above. Place stuffing in an oiled or buttered baking dish, cover with foil and bake at 325 degrees until well heated, about 30-45 minutes, removing foil after about 30 minutes to brown top.